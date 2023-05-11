FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken to the hospital with what police are calling ‘significant injuries’ following a semi-truck crash in Fond du Lac late Wednesday night.

In a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, Police responded at 11:52 p.m. to a report of a flipped-over semi-semi truck near Johnson Street and Wisconsin American Drive.

Upon arrival, police say they found the driver, a 22-year-old man from Georgia, pinned inside the cab of the semi-truck. Officers determined the driver had a compound fracture of his arm and had lost a significant amount of blood.

Police say an officer began life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet to attempt to stop the blood loss before putting him in the care of the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue who were able to get the man out of the cab and then taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing however police say the semi-truck was not carrying any hazardous material and police believe speed and unfamiliarity with the location are contributing factors.

Police say the westbound traffic lanes will remain blocked until the trailer can be unloaded. Traffic detour information can be found on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page.

No other information has been made available at this time. Local Five will provide updates to this story if more details are released.