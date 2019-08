NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — A semi truck driver has suffered non-life threatening injuries after their semi overturned on Saturday.

The City of Neenah Police Department says it happened before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Commercial Street and Nicolet Boulevard. The semi was carrying a load carrying approximately 25,000 lbs.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver was cited for an improperly-secured load.