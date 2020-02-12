Sen. Baldwin announces support to protect those with student loans

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Senator Tammy Baldwin is taking action to protect those who choose to take out student loans to get a higher education.

Sen. Baldwin announced her support to overturn President Donald Trump’s administration’s rule to eliminate and weaken protections for student loan borrowers and taxpayers.

“We encourage people to seek education after their high school years but it’s becoming more and more expensive. Students have taken on more and more debt and it is no longer a path to prosperity but instead a path to indebtedness,” Sen. Baldwin said Tuesday.

She is currently proposing to give those who refinance student loans the same interest rates governments give to banks.