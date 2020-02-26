Sen. Baldwin asking for help to support Wisconsin hardwood businesses, lumber industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Senator Tammy Baldwin is asking for help to support Wisconsin’s hardwood businesses and the lumber industry.

In a letter sent to the Trump administration, Sen. Baldwin says the ongoing trade war and retaliatory tariffs from China are hurting local workers.

She also said China has switched from purchasing hardwood from the U.S. and relying on other countries, which means those markets may not come back.

