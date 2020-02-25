Sen. Baldwin becomes first Wisconsin senator to deliver George Washington’s Farewell Address during annual reading

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) was chosen to deliver George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address during the U.S. Senate’s annual recognition of his birthday.

Washington gave his address when he announced he would not run for a third presidential term.

Sen. Baldwin is the first Wisconsin senator and ninth woman to ever deliver the historic speech.

The annual reading of Washington’s address began back on Feb. 22, 1862.

Every year since, the U.S. Senate has observed Washington’s birthday by selecting one of its members, alternating parties every year, to read the statement during the legislative session.

