Sen. Baldwin introduces emergency paid sick leave legislation for public health crises

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Senator Tammy Baldwin has introduced new legislation that would require employers to provide workers with 14 days of paid sick leave during a public health emergency in light of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Sen. Baldwin is a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP). She and her colleagues in the group introduced the legislation as part of the Healthy Families Act.

According to Sen. Baldwin’s office, 27 percent of private-sector workers do not have paid sick days and would go without pay if they cannot work. This emergency paid sick days legislation, led by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate HELP Committee, and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee, requires all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave and to provide an additional 14 days available immediately in the event of any public health emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, we should help ensure workers can take paid sick leave to protect themselves, their co-workers and their families,” said Senator Baldwin. “No worker should have to choose between protecting their health, or paying their bills. We need to pass this legislation right now to give our workers the resources they need to care for themselves and keep our communities safe from this public health threat.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines advise people to stay home if they are sick. Sen. Baldwin says, for many workers—including many restaurant workers, truck drivers, people in the service industry, and more—staying home from work means losing a paycheck or losing your job.

“This legislation won’t just ensure workers’ can take care of themselves and their families, it will also ensure that workers can help keep their communities safe.”

Sen. Baldwin says the bill would require employers to allow workers to gradually earn seven days of paid sick leave and to provide an additional 14 days of paid sick leave, available immediately at the beginning of a public health emergency, such as the current coronavirus outbreak. The bill would also ensure paid sick leave covers days when an employee’s child’s school is closed, when your employer closes, or if a family member becomes quarantined or isolated due to a public health emergency.

LATEST STORIES