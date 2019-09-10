Sen. Baldwin reintroduces Go Pack Go Act to air Packers games statewide

(WFRV) — U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has reintroduced her Go Pack Go Act, which requires cable, satellite, and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to watch every Green Bay Packers game.

According to Sen. Baldwin, 12 counties bordering Minnesota are assigned to a Minnesota market, keeping Packers fans in those areas are unable to watch the Green and Gold.

Under the current schedule, the Packers and Vikings games are being broadcast on the same broadcast network at the same time in weeks 3, 14 and 17 of the NFL season, meaning Wisconsin viewers in a Minnesota-based TV market will see the Vikings game on their local TV station.

Impacted Wisconsin counties in the Duluth-Superior media market include Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, and Sawyer.

In the Twin Cities media market, Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn, and Pierce counties are impacted.

“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch every Packers game,” Sen. Baldwin.

While most people live in a local television market that is centered in their home state, some counties, particularly in border areas, have been placed in an out-of-state market and their residents receive out-of-state TV broadcasts as a result.

In Wisconsin, nearly 400,000 people live in 13 counties that have been assigned to an out-of-state market.