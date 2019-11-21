Sen. Baldwin responds to VP Pence’s visit to Marinette

(WFRV) — Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin responded to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Marinette Marine Wednesday.

Sen. Baldwin says that although spending on shipbuilding may be in President Donald Trump’s future, his history tells a different story.

“Every year that President Trump has been in office, he’s proposed a budget that cuts the small shipyard grant program and that cuts back on our commitment to the LCS ship program.”

The senator adds that she hopes Vice Pres. Pence’s visit will show him what she calls “the harmful effects of budget cuts to shipbuilding.”

“I would like to see Vice President Pence basically ask President Trump to support our shipbuilding industry in the Great Lakes and across the United States.”

During Vice Pres. Pence’s speech Wednesday, he said the latest budget does include the largest shipbuilding budget request for the US Navy in 20 years.