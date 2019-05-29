Sen. Baldwin visits local company discussing Made in American Act

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Made in America Act supports American businesses, manufacturers and workers.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visited C.A. Lawton Company in De Pere to tour their facility and highlight her legislation to strengthen Buy America requirements for the federal government.

C.A. Lawton Company was founded in Wisconsin and produces large iron castings and machine components and has become one of the largest casting iron foundries in North America.

The Made in American Act supports American manufacturing by identifying federal programs that fund infrastructure projects not currently subject to Buy America standards.

It ensures that materials like steel, iron and aluminum are domestically produced.