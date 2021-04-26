Sen. Johnson discusses stimulus bill, vaccine passport in phone town hall with Wisconsinites

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Senator, Republican Ron Johnson held a telephone town hall Monday, taking questions from the community.

Sen. Johnson took calls from several Wisconsinites, many asking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine and his thoughts on the possibility of a vaccine passport. He also answered a question about his vote against the most recent stimulus bill, saying the U.S. doesn’t need stimulus, “We don’t need stimulus. We’ve injected $6 trillion of debt, deficit spending into our economy.”

Last week, the Senator questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying, “What do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” In the town hall call Monday, he reiterated that people shouldn’t feel pressured to receive the vaccine and that they have a right to chose what they want.

Johnson says he hasn’t decided if he will run in 2022, his opponents could be State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson or Alex Lasry – all are running as Democrats.

Monday’s town hall was Johnson’s 77th.