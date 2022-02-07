FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Sen. Johnson: Not fighting to convince Oshkosh Defense to bring jobs to WI

FILE – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a news conference Feb., 2, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Sen. Johnson said he’s not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Defense to locate 1,000 jobs in Wisconsin rather than South Carolina, providing an opening for his Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of his state. Johnson told reporters at a news conference Saturday Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he’s not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Defense to locate 1,000 jobs in his home state rather than South Carolina.

His remarks at a news conference Saturday provided an opening for Johnson’s Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of Wisconsin.

Johnson said he was not trying to get Oshkosh Defense to put the jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh as part of a multibillion-dollar contract the company won last year to build new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The company announced in June that the vehicles would be built in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

