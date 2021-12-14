Sen. Johnson pushing for data of people released facing violent crimes made public, following Waukesha tragedy

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington. (Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(WFRV)- Following the tragedy that struck the Waukesha Community back in November, one Wisconsin Senator wants to know what could have been done to prevent this.

Senator Johnson is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to release all data collection conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding monitoring and analysis of people charged with violent felonies.

The Wisconsin Senator explains in his letter to the AG that after the national spotlight was placed on Waukesha, there are some questions that need to be answered. Johnson wants to address an issue that expands beyond Wisconsin. Saying, “this is not a singular issue; there are numerous reports from across the country of violent crimes committed by individuals out on pre-trial release after being charged for a felony violent offense.”

He continues explaining how it is unclear what, if at all, the DOJ does with currently collected information crimes conducted by people on pre-trial release. Johnson also highlights that Congress provides funding for the collection usage of this information and that this information should be released publicly.

Johnson accounts how Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charged Brooks with second-degree reckless endangerment for allegedly driving over the mother of his child with his car. Brooks also has a lengthy criminal history, Johnson detailing multiple arrests for Brooks, dating back to 1999.

The Senator also provided studies that reveal the risk Brooks presents; according to the Milwaukee County pre-trial risk assessment, he scored a 6 out of 6 on a risk criminal activity assessment and a 4 out of 6 on failure to appear in court, occurring in early November days before the Waukesha tragedy.

Wisconsin Senator Johnson is requesting this information be publicly released as soon as possible, but no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28.