WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Senator Ron Johnson is speaking out after allegations surfaced that he could have known about alternate, fraudulent electors in January of 2021, and wanted to give them to former Vice President Mike Pence before a session in Congress.

CBS News reports there are texts showing the GOP Senator wanted to hand-deliver the electors before a joint session of Congress started the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021.

The alleged records show an aide of Johnson, Sean Riley, asking an aide of Pence, Chris Hodgson, about the matter on that fated Wednesday.

Sen. Ron Johnson aid text messages on Jan. 6

The senator had no involvement in the creation of alternate slate electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office. This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President’s office. The Vice President’s office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story. Statement from Ron Johnson’s aide

U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson has responded to the recent news regarding Johnson, saying, “I had suspected he had a far bigger role than reported when I wrote my letter asking for him and his records to be subpoenaed by the Commission, but even today’s revelations go beyond anything I could have imagined for how far Ron Johnson would go to overturn our Wisconsin election result.”

Another U.S. Senate candidate, Sarah Godlewski, has said, “Today, we learned just how far Ron Johnson went to try and overthrow the 2020 Presidential Election. The question now is, did he ask Donald Trump for a pardon? It is clear Ron Johnson is a threat to our democracy and is unfit to continue serving in the United States Senate.”