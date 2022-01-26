FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Sen. Johnson visits local businesses, stops in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Senator Ron Johnson says he is trying to check in on as many Wisconsin businesses as he can in his run for re-election for U.S. Senate.

During his visit in Kaukauna, Sen. Johnson remarks that people’s paychecks just don’t go as far anymore and the Democrats spent too much on COVID relief at a time when there was already a billion dollars outstanding from earlier legislation.

“I warned democrats at that point in time. Don’t do it. This is going to spark inflation. It creates the environment for stagflation. I fear that’s what we’re heading into,” said Sen. Johnson.

Sen. Johnson says the tour focuses on talking to businesses about what problems they are facing, like labor issues. He says not being able to find enough workers and supply chain issues are causing a lot of complications for people all over.

“They’re struggling with tough competition. They all have common problems. They can’t find enough people to hire and are having severe issues with the supply shortages,” said Sen. Johnson. He adds inflation is also part of the cause.

Sen. Johnson is not alone running for U.S. Senate. There are nine Democrat candidates currently running, including:

Wednesday’s visit for Sen. Johnson followed stops in Chippewa Falls and La Crosse.

