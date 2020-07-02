Live Now
Pres. Trump discusses latest job reports

Sen. Ron Johnson proposes replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as new federal holiday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Juneteenth flag flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Juneteenth flag commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S. will fly over the Wisconsin Capitol for the first time in state’s history, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(WFRV) – U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is one of two senators proposing scrapping Columbus Day as a federal holiday and replacing it with Juneteenth.

Sen. Johnson and U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) filed an amendment to previously introduced legislation that would make Juneteenth a national holiday.

“In response to a bipartisan effort to give federal workers another day of paid leave by designating Juneteenth a federal holiday, we have offered a counterproposal that does not put us further in debt,” said Sen. Johnson. “We support celebrating emancipation with a federal holiday, but believe we should eliminate a current holiday in exchange. We chose Columbus Day as a holiday that is lightly celebrated, and least disruptive to Americans’ schedules.”

According to Senate officials, the cost of a single federal holiday has been estimated at around $600 million for paid time off for federal employees.

The amendment comes as communities across the nation are removing monuments of Christopher Columbus, including in Columbus, Ohio. The city council of Columbus, Wisconsin, is set to vote on the removal of the statue of their namesake.

To view the full text of the amendment, click here.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"