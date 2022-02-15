MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Senator Roger Roth is saying Mayor Eric Genrich should resign over issues in the latest City of Green Bay election.

Senator Roger Roth

According to a release from Sen. Roth, he says he wants the Green Bay Mayor to resign after details emerged about the handling of counting absentee ballots from Tuesday’s Spring Primary election.

Sen. Roth’s release states that an election observer showed up at Green Bay City Hall early Tuesday morning and discovered staff counting absentee ballots outside the posted time.

“Already under scrutiny for the city’s handling of the 2020 elections by limiting polling places, turning the keys to the election over to a third party working with Mark Zuckerberg and now violating state law by counting ballots away from the view of the public, this has to be the last straw,” said Senator Roth.

Sen. Roth explains that an unknown number of ballots were counted and says, “despite attempts to clarify the issues with Mayor Genrich and his staff, neither Genrich, nor Clerk Jeffries responded to inquiries from local reporters.”

