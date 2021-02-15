Sen. Stroebel opposes Gov. Evers’ plan for legalizing marijuana

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(WFRV) – Sen. Duey Stroebel released a statement saying he strongly opposes Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to legalize marijuana.

Gov. Evers issued the announcement on Feb. 14, where his 2021-23 biennial budget proposes regulating and taxing marijuana for both recreational and medical use.

“I remain firmly opposed to any proposal to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. The social implications of legalizing marijuana are huge, and the windfall of revenue that would supposedly result is a fallacy that hides the true costs of such a plan. The mental health and physical wellbeing of our state would be negatively impacted by the legalization of marijuana,” says Sen. Stroebel.

Officials state that certain limits placed on the sale and possession of marijuana under the proposal include:

Residents possessing no more than two ounces of marijuana and six plants for personal use.

Nonresidents can possess no more than 0.25 ounces of marijuana.

No marijuana processor or micro business that operates as a marijuana processor may make usable marijuana using marijuana grown outside of Wisconsin.

Individuals would need to be 21 years of age to purchase marijuana for recreational use.

All sales of recreational marijuana to minors would be prohibited.

The Office of the Governor says legalizing marijuana is expected to generate more than $165 million annually beginning in the second year of the biennium Fiscal Year 2023.

Under the governor’s proposal, marijuana would be taxed and regulated much like alcohol and would be regulated by both the Department of Revenue and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

Under the proposal, Wisconsin would join 15 other states, including neighboring Michigan and Illinois, in legalizing recreational marijuana.