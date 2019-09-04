Sen. Tammy Baldwin makes Marinette stop to address PFAS contamination

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D – Wisconsin) hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning in Marinette, addressing the issue of PFAS in the area’s water.

Sen. Baldwin joined representatives from the State DNR, the State Department of Health, members of the community, and representatives from Johnson Controls (formerly Tyco) to discuss the issue.

“There’s a big association obviously here because of the plant that produced fire retardant foam that contains PFAS,” Sen. Baldwin said.

A representative of Johnson Controls, the company that owns the plant responsible for the contamination, says they have been working with the community to address the issue.

“We have done a number of things including testing of wells in homes,” Rekha Agrawal, Vice President & General Manager of Fire Suppression Products for Johnson Controls said. “We’ve provided in-home filtration systems, as well as drinking water, we’re communicating with the community, we’re taking feedback, and we’re working with urgency to provide a permanent solution.”

Urgency was a common theme coming out of the roundtable discussion.

“Because we’re learning still about PFAS I think there’s an urgency to get our act together and provide some leadership at the federal level for this challenge,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Senator Baldwin was among a group of lawmakers that enter the PFAS Accountability Act on May 8, 2019, “which would require the EPA to advance the science and to set a safe drinking water standard for this particular containment,” she explained.

Sen. Baldwin said she would also like to see the CDC learn more about how PFAS affect human health.

“There is too little research being done to understand the impact on human health, child health, brain developments, certain health conditions, and the tie in it may have with PFAS” Sen. Baldwin said.