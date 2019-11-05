Senate OKs bills setting tougher drunken driving penalties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has signed off on two bills that would stiffen drunken driving penalties — and potentially generate millions of dollars in new prison costs.

The first bill would establish a mandatory minimum five-year sentence for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. State prison officials estimate the change would cost them $525,100 in operating costs annually.

The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.

The other bill would increase the minimum time in prison for a 5th or 6th offense from six months to 18 months. Prison officials estimate the change would generate $13.6 million in additional operating costs annually.

The Senate passed the proposal on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the Assembly.