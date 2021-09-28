Senate Republicans confirm Evers’ Cabinet appointments

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers have confirmed four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointees after letting them languish for months.

The state Senate voted Tuesday to confirm transportation and agriculture secretaries Craig Thompson and Randy Romanski; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes; and Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.

The Senate didn’t vote on Sandra Naas, whom Evers appointed to replace Natural Resources Board Chairman Fred Prehn.

He has refused to step down until Naas is confirmed but Republicans won’t consider her confirmation because she would give Evers appointees majority control of the board.

Such confirmation votes once were a pro forma courtesy but they’ve morphed into another partisan battleground.