GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Green Bay on Wednesday continuing her “Delivering for Our Veterans Tour,” where she talked with local veterans about increasing health care for those who have been harmed by toxic exposure.

Baldwin heard from Green Bay veterans about the devastating health impacts that they have managed because of their exposure to toxins while serving in the armed forces.

Senator Baldwin and Secretary Buttigieg at the Port of Green Bay

“When someone serves our country, we have a responsibility to serve them. That’s why I was so proud to help pass legislation to ensure our veterans who were exposed to toxins while serving get the care and benefits they are owed,” said Senator Baldwin. “The stories that I have heard from Wisconsin veterans on this tour are both heart-wrenching and encouraging. Our veterans should have never been denied this care, but I am glad that our work is helping right this wrong and giving our heroes the benefits they earned.”

Additionally, Baldwin welcomed Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss a $10 million investment in the Port of Green Bay.

Buttigieg and Baldwin toured the port via boat with local leaders and discussed funding for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.