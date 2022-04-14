BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Senator Tammy Baldwin paid a visit to Ashwaubenon and De Pere on Thursday.

Baldwin’s first stop was at the Port Symposium at the National Railway Museum in Ashwaubenon. There, she spoke about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made a major investment in strengthening ports. Baldwin also spoke about securing funding for an additional Great Lakes Icebreaker to support supply chains and the Wisconsin economy.

“We’re supporting Wisconsin jobs, Wisconsin workers, manufacturers, and businesses. This will really help us strengthen our ‘Made in America’ economy so that our supply chains are housed here at home, rather than outsourced abroad,” said Baldwin.

Senator Baldwin also made a stop at De Pere’s City Hall, where she spoke during a press conference. Baldwin highlighted the $5 million in federal funding she secured for the South Bridge Regional Connector Project. The project is expected to construct a new bridge over the Fox River, making travel easier between large businesses, industrial parks, Interstate 41, and other highways.

“This project is really crucial for Wisconsin, helping strengthen our supply chains. Also ensuring our drivers, bikers, and pedestrians can travel safely, and putting Wisconsin to work, doing all of this. This funding will help ensure these businesses can get their goods to market efficiently,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin also recently secured a large grant for Brown County to create a first-of-its-kind neighborhood community house.