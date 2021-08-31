Senator Glenn Grothman holds town hall to hear from constituents, many ask about Afghanistan

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Representative Glenn Grothman heard from citizens during his town hall on a variety of subjects including Afghanistan.

“It’s a tragic situation. I think President Biden was a little bit naive, more than a little bit naive as far a the strength of the Afghan army,” said Grothman.

One community member said, “Our enemies see what we see, what I see. I see a president who is weak. I see a president who is frail.”

Another participant told the congressman, “I think Afghanistan is just going to be a place for militants around the world to come in and group and attack anybody in the west.”

Representative Grothman addressed the influx of refugees coming into the country from Afghanistan saying, “I would like to know more exactly who was in Fort McCoy.”

The congressman said he wants to make sure each person is thoroughly vetted before they are released.

“I think we have to do a better job, or hopefully do a very good job doing background checks on the people let into our country and we have to make sure in the finals days all of the Americans are out,” said Grothman.

He said his office has had some success in helping military personnel get their interpreters out as refugees.

Governor Evers said that refugee screening concerns in Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap.”