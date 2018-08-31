Senator Tammy Baldwin Aims at Helping Wisconsin Workers

GREEN BAY, WI. (WFRV) - US Senator Tammy Baldwin kicked off Labor Day weekend with a visit to Green Bay, demanding action for Wisconsin workers.

Baldwin stopped by the Green Bay Job Training Center and talked about calling on congress to pass legislation that would benefit state workers.

She cited her apprenticeship program that would boost Fox Valley manufacturers and apprenticeships in the area.

As a part of her Partners Act, the Senator seeks to significantly expand apprenticeships in more professions, with more industries involved, which would ultimately create collaborations with more local technical colleges.

Baldwin also talked about the approach to her Buy American Bills during the visit, which would create more jobs throughout the country and significantly less imports coming in.