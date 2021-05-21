Send your gators back, John Deere recalling utility vehicle due to engine malfunction

(WFRV) – Some Wisconsinites may have to send their gators back for repair. John Deere is recalling its Gator utility vehicles due to an engine problem in the vehicle’s makeup that poses a crash hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported on May 20, that an error in the vehicle’s Engine Control Unit software was detected and can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning as designed, posing a crash hazard and risk of injury.

The recall involves John Deere Gator utility vehicles with model number “XUV590” or “XUV590 S4” printed on the hood. “John Deere” and “Gator” are printed on the cargo box. The serial number is located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch and begins with 1M0590. The recalled utility vehicles were reportedly sold in green and yellow, olive drab, and camouflage, and have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people. Photos of the recalled Gator posted below:

Deere & Company has allegedly received four reports of speedometers malfunctioning, however has yet to have any injuries reported due to the malfunction.

Officials report the gator was sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2020 through April 2021, and consumers who had purchased one of these vehicles should immediately stop using them and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free software update.