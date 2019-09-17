Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 28: In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The burger chain, with currently has 63 locations, is expected to go public this week with an IPO priced between $17 to $19 a share. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHAK. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WFRV) — It’s one of the cheesiest days of the year – National Cheeseburger Day.

Here is a list of restaurants celebrating the day with deals:

  • Applebee’s: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.
  • Burger King: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person.
  • Dairy Queen: Enjoy one of DQ’s new two for $4 Super Snack deals that includes mix and match snacks including a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks, or chicken tenders.
  • McDonald’s: While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions.
  • Red Robin: Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations.
  • Wendy’s: Coupon’s in the Wendy’s app include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, a free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.

Many of these deals are at participating locations only. Some restaurants may require having the location’s app or being signed up for emails.

