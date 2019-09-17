Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day

(WFRV) — It’s one of the cheesiest days of the year – National Cheeseburger Day.
Here is a list of restaurants celebrating the day with deals:
- Applebee’s: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.
- Burger King: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain’s app. Limit one coupon per person.
- Dairy Queen: Enjoy one of DQ’s new two for $4 Super Snack deals that includes mix and match snacks including a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks, or chicken tenders.
- McDonald’s: While there is no national deal, the McDonald’s App may offer local and regional promotions.
- Red Robin: Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating locations.
- Wendy’s: Coupon’s in the Wendy’s app include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, a free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.
Many of these deals are at participating locations only. Some restaurants may require having the location’s app or being signed up for emails.