GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeast Wisconsin arrested two suspects who are connected to numerous felony-level retail thefts following a roughly 20-mile pursuit.

A Facebook post from the Village of Grafton Police Department states that officers were notified around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday by the Germantown Police Department that a suspect vehicle connected to multiple investigations within Germantown was spotted on FLOCK cameras in Grafton.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officers in Grafton located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Port Washington Road. The driver initially stopped but the reportedly fled, leading to a pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit began, officers attempted to deploy tire deflation devices but the vehicle drove around the device, the release states.

The pursuit continued south on I-43 into Glendale, where tire deflation devices were successful, causing the vehicle to lose its left front tire.

Officers say the 20-mile pursuit ended in the 3200 block of North Richards Street in Milwaukee, however, the suspects, later identified as a 35-year-old Hartford man and a 24-year-old West Allis woman, fled from the vehicle on foot.

Within moments, and without incident, the man and woman were apprehended by police.

Alleged stolen retail electronics were recovered from the vehicle by officers. The release noted that the man and woman were wanted in connection to multiple retail thefts from ‘several jurisdictions.’

No injuries were reported and charges are being referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was provided.