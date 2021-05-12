GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Serial shoplifter: Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect with at least 18 thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Officer is looking for a suspect that has been involved in at least 18 retail thefts from local hardware stores in Brown County.

According to authorities, Enrique Soto has been identified as a suspect in at least 18 thefts from Menards, Home Depot and Fleet Farm stores in Brown County. Authorities say the incidents date back to Jan. 2021.

Soto reportedly targets power tools and is in and out of the stores in a very short period of time. Soto is known to drive a gray 2015 Volkswagen Passat with Wisconsin license plate number 333-YMZ. Soto allegedly uses silver duct tape to try to conceal the actual numbers and letters of his license plate. The vehicle also has a cracked windshield on the passenger side.

On May 11 officers tried to stop Soto at the Home Depot on South Taylor Street in Green Bay, but Soto was able to flee in his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Soto is asked to contact authorities at 920-448-6188 or 920-593-1699.

