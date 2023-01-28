MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth.

The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.

Prior to the incident, the victim posted about a bicycle for sale online and agreed to meet the suspect at a grocery store.

Authorities say that the suspect allegedly tried to steal the bike while taking it for a test ride.

Officers were able to intercede in the attempted theft while the victim was running after his bike, and shortly after it was realized that the man matched the description of a suspect who was wanted in a string of stolen bike cases.

Authorities say the suspect admitted to all the thefts during an interview with officers.

No additional information was provided.