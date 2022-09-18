MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say that in recent weeks, a man has stolen high dollar-value merchandise from various Walgreens locations across the west side of Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin.

According to a report, the Madison Police Department is working with the Middleton Police Department in attempting to identify the suspect.

Officers say that the man has stolen over $2,300 in merchandise by filling ‘numerous bags with high dollar-value merchandise from the store and leaving.’

The suspect typically steals items that include Rogaine, teeth whitening strips, over-the-counter allergy medications, and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or by submitting a tip anonymously online at p3tips.com.