A bus crashed into a tree in Douglas County on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

SUMMIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin responded to a school bus crash on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, one deputy responded to what appears to be a serious crash involving a school bus in the Town of Summit.

Officials say no children were on the bus during the crash, and the driver was uninjured. Summit is approximately 30 minutes south of Superior.

No additional details were provided.