FOREST, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men were sent to the hospital, with one fighting for his life after a rash on Wisconsin Highway 23 in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 9:00 a.m. on January 10, Wisconsin State Troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on WIS 23, west of County Road W in the township of Forest.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a Freightliner carrying a semi-trailer, operated by a 53-year-old man from Baraboo, was traveling westbound on WIS 23 when he crashed into a John Deere tractor driven by a 62-year-old man from Mount Calvary.

The collision caused both drivers to lose control of their vehicles, which traveled into the north ditch along WIS 23. The semi reportedly came to a rest in a marshy area, and the tractor came to a rest in the north ditch.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and helped transport the 53-year-old to a Neenah hospital for life-threatening injuries. The 62-year-old was transported to a Fond du Lac hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to investigate this incident.