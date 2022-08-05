DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday.

According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.

“This has been a devastating day for our workplace family,” stated Andrew Mastalir, Sales & Marketing Manager. “We are a close-knit group in a close-knit community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy. We thank everyone in the community for their response and concerns and urge respect for the privacy of those impacted by the accident.”

No further details were released.