MONDAY, 7/25/2022, 7:51 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the City of Oshkosh.

According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the semi was traveling on I-41 heading south when it left the interstate, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.

The crash will keep Green Valley Road closed for an extended period of time between STH 76 and CTH GG for ongoing investigation and reconstruction. Deputies are asking the community to avoid the area at this time.

No further information regarding injuries has been released at this time.

MONDAY, 7/25/2022, 6:55 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Green Valley Road in the City of Oshkosh is closed between STH 76 and CTH GG.

According to deputies, the public is being asked to avoid the area due to a ‘serious traffic crash’ at this time.

There is no word on potential injuries or what caused the crash at this time, but Local 5 News will update this as soon as those details are made available.

No further information was provided.