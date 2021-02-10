Seroogy’s Chocolates ready to spread some love through chocolate this Valentine’s Day

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Valentine’s Day is this Sunday and if you’re struggling to find something for that special someone- how about something sweet?

Seroogy’s Chocolates have been busy making sure there’s plenty of sweets to go around come the weekend rush. Making chocolate is a 24-7-365 operation for those at the sweet shop. You throw on top of that a holiday like Valentine’s Day and the chocolatiers are ready at the double.

Valentine’s Day is actually their third busiest holiday, behind only Christmas and Easter. This year they will have heart shaped boxes as well as handmade gift boxes filled with an assortment of chocolates that customers can pick out themselves. They also have their famous meltaway bars adorned with a Valentine’s message for its consumer.

Seroogy’s is open weekdays from 9 – 9 p.m., as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 9 – 6 p.m. You can find more information, including how to place an order, by visiting them online right here.