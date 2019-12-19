Seroogy’s getting in the holiday spirit by serving up Christmas chocolates

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – This holiday season, plenty will be handing out carefully crafted presents but what about chocolates?

Seroogy’s will be supplying shoppers with plenty of stocking stuffers that will surely have your mouth watering. Famous for their chocolate melts of various shapes and sizes, the confectioners have been busy meeting the demand of hungry shoppers for Christmas chocolate.

The holiday season is a busy time of year at the chocolate factory, with the chocolatiers going through about a ton of chocolate every day.

Just a subtle reminder we are LESS than a week away from Christmas! We’re @seroogys this morning where they’ve been busy creating some holiday cheer of the chocolate variety. This is the BUSIEST time of year for the chocolatiers. 🍫 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/2VVgnjRvvx — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 19, 2019

The chocolate store will be open 8-9 p.m. from now up until Christmas Eve. They will be open 8-4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.