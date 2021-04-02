Seroogy’s prepares for Easter

Seroogy’s has been filling orders all week long. The chocolate shop says Easter is their busiest holiday.

Last year, the inside of the store was closed so they had a limited celebration. This year, Seroogy’s has brought back the Easter bunny and all the festivities for the holiday.

The store provides a big variety for customers, everything from meltaways to 8-pound bunnies. They are also providing different ways for customers to get their treats. Seroogy’s provides curbside, online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information on store locations and how to place an order, visit their website.