DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Seroogy’s has been in Northeast Wisconsin for over 100 years, and the chocolate store has become a staple in the community.

Seroogy’s rolls out over 20 different chocolate bunnies, specialized candy bars, and special gift baskets for the holiday. Easter is the business’ busiest week.

They have found a creative way to keep customers entertained during this holiday season by bringing the Easter bunny into stores.

Seroogy’s has locations in Ashwaubenon and De Pere. The store will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter bunny will be in stores Friday and Saturday, for more information you can visit their website.