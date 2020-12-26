Serving those in need at Father Carr’s place

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Many are fortunate to celebrate Christmas with friends and family and one local organization is continuing to spread cheer with a hot meal for those in need.

Father Carr’s place has fed the hungry for decades here in Oshkosh and continues despite a pandemic.

Colton Sandstrom is premed and compounding his schedule with some volunteering at Father Carr’s Place. “I do a variety of things, whether it’s packing food or helping to deliver food out to the car.”

John Neiman, Executive Director of Father Carr’s Place says, “Volunteers as you can see who else would come on Christmas morning in the cold to volunteer and you see all the people around us. It’s a great blessing.”

These volunteers packaged over 500 meals of ham, mashed potatoes, and corn along with handmade cards and a stuffed animal to give to those who might otherwise have nothing on Christmas.

Michelle Diener, is also a volunteer and says, “it makes my heart happy because everybody is actually being able to get a meal and enjoy a great warm meal and being able to help them is great. I love it.”

The pandemic has taken many things away but Neiman was determined to not let it steal the spirit of Father Carr’s Place.

Neiman says, “One thing about Father Carr is he loved fellowship. He loved the idea of us mixing with the people talking to the people. Not necessarily just the homeless but people who are lonely who lose somebody during the holidays, they need someone to talk to and so we thought we need to do something for our community.”

Sandstrom says, “I figured this is a time of need when most people would really need help so I figured why wouldn’t I come and help..this just seemed like the perfect time to really get out and help my community.”

Diener says, “My grandma started me out when I was five.”

Thirty-five years later, Michelle is still volunteering her Christmas because Father Carr’s Place is like being with family.

Diener says, “I’ve been donating my time and volunteering cause it makes me feel happy and to help someone.”

In addition to those families, volunteers also took some of the meals and handed them out to the homeless in downtown Oshkosh throughout Christmas day.