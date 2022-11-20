APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV) – Appleton organization “Inner City Sound” is doing what they can to to keep the Appleton community warm during the Winter, their effort is being meet by those we need it most.

“Hello, I am Taylor Lang. I am from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. My age is 25 and I’m homeless,” said Taylor Lang Appleton resident

Despite not having a place to call home, 25 year old Taylor Lang says he does his best to stay positive.

“Yeah, there are points where homelessness feels like it grabs your hope, but I’m one that tries to find hope in everything that I possibly can,” said Lang.

Lang is one of many people receiving a coat from the Inner City Sound’s Winter clothing giveaway and says he’s grateful for the item.

“Honestly, I’m very thankful because if it weren’t for organizations like this there would be no foundation for pillars to really stand on,” stated Lang.

Without it, Lang says he could freeze on the streets. Owner of Inner City Sound Darrain Kaye organized the giveaway and says witnessing people struggle is never a pretty sight.

“When i was 18 years old, i moved to the city of Minneapolis. I worked in Nicollet Mall; people were freezing to death on the streets from hypothermia and I saw this and knew that it was wrong,” explained Kaye

That is why she has made it her mission to provide winter coats for anyone who needs them

It really excites me, and it does show what a few people putting their heads together and reaching into their closets to help can do

“It means a lot to me to know that folks will be going the entire winter with that one item that I gave them to help keep them warm,” said Kaye.



For more information on Inner City Sound click here. The organization plans to continue their effort in giving back to those in need.