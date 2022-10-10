Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, 'large' quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
A ‘large’ quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were taken from the residences. United States currency as well as firearms were also taken.
There was reportedly a heavy police presence during the early morning hours of October 6.
The following people were arrested:
- 55-year-old John Andereggen
- 31-year-old Crystal Van Ert
- 30-year-old Crystal Volk
- 42-year-old John Brogan
- 28-year-old Stephanie Bennett
- 54-year-old Mark Reiss
- 67-year-old Patricia Kuter
All seven were taken into custody for varying criminal charges that reportedly depend on the individual’s involvement in the investigation.
Some of the charges include:
- Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine – Repeat Offender
- Possession with Intent Methamphetamine – Repeat Offender
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Heroin
- Maintain Drug Trafficking Residence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Child Neglect
- Resisting and Obstructing Arrest
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Multiple agencies in central Wisconsin assisted with the arrests. No additional information was provided.