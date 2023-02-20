FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – The calendar may indicate that it is February, but it certainly did not seem that way over the weekend as many boaters were out on the Fox River.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, many Wisconsinites were experiencing a serious case of spring fever on the Fox River Sunday afternoon.

The admin took to Facebook to say, “I have lived in Green Bay for over 20 years and don’t recall seeing this many boats on the Fox River for so early in the year.”

Fox River Boating in February (Photo Credit: National Weather Service in Green Bay)

As nice as the weather was over the weekend, Mother Nature will return and set us back into reality as a ‘messy’ system with significant snowfall and gusty winds will bring havoc to northeast Wisconsin later this week.

Stick with Storm Team 5 throughout the week, as they’ll provide updates on the latest progression of the messy system.

Click here for more information on the upcoming weather system.