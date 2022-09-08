KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses, labor leaders, tribal members, and residents gathered outside of the UA Local 400 Office and Training Center on Thursday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties.

The relocation project, which is estimated to produce over 700 Wisconsin construction jobs, is currently being reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“Wisconsin businesses and manufacturers depend on reliable and affordable energy to create jobs and produce the goods and services our state needs to grow and thrive,” stated Scott Suder, president of the Wisconsin Paper Council. “The continued operation of Line 5 is the safest way to continue to move the energy our entire region needs.”

A public comment submitted by a major propane supplier, Plains Midstream, sent a warning to the Midwest that a rejection of the Line 5 project could send Wisconsin and other states into a State of Emergency.

“Pipelines are the safest way to move the energy our nation and state need because they are built by the most well-trained union workers on earth from right here in Wisconsin,” said UA Local 400 Business Manager Trevor Martin. “The Line 5 relocation project is going to provide family-sustaining jobs for over 700 Wisconsin union workers and will be built with the most modern technologies, and in the safest and most environmentally friendly way possible.”

The State of Emergency would be caused by propane shortages, as Line 5 is a key supplier of the natural gas liquids that go into producing propane.

Supporters at Thursday’s event heard from several key community members on the economic need for the relocation project and why pipelines are the safest way to transport the energy Wisconsin needs to power the economy and ensure a healthy quality of life.

Ron Spoerl, a Little River Band of Ottawa Indians tribal member and owner of Hawk Industries, stated, “I’ve seen firsthand Enbridge’s transparency when working with our tribal community and am thankful that Enbridge has vowed to award over 10% of the total project, more than $45 million, to hiring Native businesses and training tribal members. As we all work towards more renewable energy, we must not forget the current need for the affordable energy provided by pipelines like Line 5.”