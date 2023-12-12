HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Howard are being asked to watch for sick or deceased birds after reports of several being found dead at the Duck Creek Quarry.

According to the Village of Howard, a resident notified animal control of around eight dead geese in the water at the quarry on Monday.

Officials responded to the scene and found one sick and one deceased goose on the shore. Additionally, seven dead geese were found in the water.

Authorities are currently working to determine the cause of death, and there is no indication that the deaths were caused by human activity.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant, and if a dead animal is found, either double bag the carcass and place it in the trash or contact Howard Animal Control, which is available 24 hours a day.

If anyone sees five or more dead waterfowl (duck, geese, etc.) or any number of dead birds of prey (hawks, falcons, etc.), they are asked to contact animal control.

Howard Animal Control also provides contracted services to Suamico, Allouez, Bellevue, and Pittsfield. Residents in those communities are asked to contact Howard Animal Control with any concerns.