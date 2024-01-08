MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Several expensive bottles of liquor were stolen after someone tried to break into three different stores in southern Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were initially sent to a wine shop located on South Bassett Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly shattered the front glass door to get inside. Officers report that several expensive bottles of liquor were stolen.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. someone tried breaking into a liquor store located along the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road in the city of Madison. The suspect was unable to gain entry to this business, but the Madison Police Department says that the front door was damaged during the process.

Less than 30 minutes later, someone used a landscaping rock to break a glass door of a store located on the 6400 block of Cottage Grove Road. During this burglary, someone, once again, stole several bottles of expensive liquor.

Detectives are working to determine if the same suspect was involved in each burglary or attempted burglary by reviewing digital evidence recovered from several of the targeted businesses.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online. Information may be shared anonymously and could be eligible for a monetary reward.

These cases remain open and active. The Burglary Crime Unit is leading these investigations.