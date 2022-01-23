Several fans arrested during Packers vs 49ers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers weren’t the only ones who suffered a tough loss during Saturday night’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, crews responded to 62 service calls during the game.

Officials said that of these 62 service calls, 10 of them resulted in ejections and seven of them ended in an arrest being made.

The San Francisco 49ers ended the Green Bay Packers season with a 13-10 win in the NFC divisional playoffs, leaving fans and the team stunned and heartbroken.