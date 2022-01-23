GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Several fans arrested during Packers vs 49ers game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers weren’t the only ones who suffered a tough loss during Saturday night’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, crews responded to 62 service calls during the game.

Officials said that of these 62 service calls, 10 of them resulted in ejections and seven of them ended in an arrest being made.

The San Francisco 49ers ended the Green Bay Packers season with a 13-10 win in the NFC divisional playoffs, leaving fans and the team stunned and heartbroken. For more Packers coverage, visit Local 5’s Packer page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights