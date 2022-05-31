APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Flag Day is approaching quickly and the City of Appleton has released its plans for the 71st Appleton Flag Day Parade.

According to a release, the parade is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and will include several pre and post-parade events.

The theme for this year’s Appleton Flag Day Parade is ‘Pride of Old Glory.’ Fox Cities residents have honored ‘Old Glory’ on the second Saturday in June since 1950, which makes the Appleton Flag Day Parade the oldest celebration in the nation.

According to Appleton Downtown Inc., the celebration attracts more than 50,000 spectators and participants throughout the state and nation.

The festivities will begin on Friday, June 10 at noon with a performance by the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s ‘Airlifter Brass’ at Houdini Plaza in Appleton.

Saturday, June 11, at noon, Houdini Plaza will host pre-parade concerts from the 484th Army Band of Chicago/Milwaukee and the 1st Brigade Band, which is a Civil War-era band from Watertown, Wisconsin. There is no charge of admission for those attending the concerts and the community is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Following the bands, the parade will commence at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and North Oneida Street. The route will travel west down West Wisconsin Avenue to North State Street, North on North State Street to West College Avenue, and East on West College Avenue all the way to end at Drew Street.

Brigadier General Robert P. Palmer. (Photo Courtesy of the United States Air Force)

Dan Balliet will escort the U.S. Flag in the parade. Balliet recently retired from the Appleton Parade Committee after 22 years of service. He also served seven terms on the Appleton Common Council and taught social studies for 32 years at Wilson Middle School.

The Honorary Parade Marshal is Brigadier General Robert Palmer from Plainfield, Wisconsin. He is the Mobilization Assistant to the Air Force Director of Public Affairs under the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.

Other notable entries in the parade include 20 different bands, local marching bands from area schools, and veteran organizations.

After the parade, automobile enthusiasts are encouraged to honor the flag and show off their wheels at the brand new Flag Day Cavalcade of Cars. Classics, collectors, modifieds, and others will celebrate by cruising behind the parade. Those who are interested in participating can sign up here and be entered into a drawing for a $100 gas card.

Houdini Plaza will host two more post-parade that feature members from the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, who will play songs from the ‘Fifth Quarter.’ The two concerts will be slated for 4:30 p.m.

For further information about Appleton’s Flag Day Parade and festivities, click here.