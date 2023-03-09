MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have been arrested after allegedly robbing a northeast Wisconsin home on Wednesday afternoon and stealing several guns.

According to a release, The Manitowoc Police Department responded to a reported burglary where several guns appeared to be stolen from a Manitowoc home on the city’s north side.

One suspect was arrested soon after the incident. The suspect is identified as a 27-year-old man from Two Rivers.

A second suspect was found inside a home on the 1500 block of South 36th Street in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police say that multiple attempts to contact the suspect failed so they obtained a search warrant.

Officials state that since guns were involved, the Manitowoc County SWAT Team was called onto the scene to assist in the situation.

The SWAT Team was able to take the suspect into custody who was then identified as a 32-year-old man, also from Two Rivers. He is reportedly being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold with potential charges from the burglary pending.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

No other details were provided and Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.