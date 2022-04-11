FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop that ended with three in custody happened over the weekend in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North Brooke Street and Lewis Street in the City of Fond du Lac on Sunday around 4:00 p.m.

The driver admitted that he and others had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier in the day. Deputies then searched the vehicle where they located five handguns (one that was loaded), additional ammunition, over 50 grams of marijuana and THC-related products, drug paraphernalia, and several hundred dollars in cash.

All three occupants from Fond du Lac were taken into custody for several drug and firearm-related charges.

Officials say this investigation serves as another example of the exemplary work deputies perform each day in their efforts to remove illegal firearms and drugs from Fond du Lac streets and hold dangerous suspects accountable for their illegal activities.

No other details were released.