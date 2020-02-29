‘Several individuals’ stabbed in Green Bay overnight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several people are being evaluated for injuries after being stabbed in Green Bay early Saturday morning.

According to Green Bay Police, the incident occurred on the city’s west side on South Chestnut Avenue around “Bar Time”.



Investigators say those involved are being treated for varying levels of injuries at local hospitals.



Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger.

