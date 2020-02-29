GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Several individuals’ stabbed in Green Bay overnight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several people are being evaluated for injuries after being stabbed in Green Bay early Saturday morning.

According to Green Bay Police, the incident occurred on the city’s west side on South Chestnut Avenue around “Bar Time”.

Investigators say those involved are being treated for varying levels of injuries at local hospitals.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

High School Theater

More High School Theater

Trending Stories